2 Packers Who Could Be Gone from Green Bay by May

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of work ahead if they want to be seen as real contenders in 2025. That starts with the NFL Draft—and might include clearing out some space on the roster first.

Despite having the financial flexibility to make a splash in free agency, the Packers played it safe. They re-signed just two of their own players—kicker Brandon McManus and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie—and brought in three outsiders: Mecole Hardman, Nate Hobbs, and Aaron Banks. None of those signings exactly moved the needle.

As a result, key holes remain across the depth chart. Wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, and cornerback are all still question marks. That’s not a list you want to carry into the draft, especially when free agency has already been picked over like the rack at a clearance sale.

The Packers will enter the draft with eight total selections: one in each round and an extra seventh-round compensatory pick. Add in the flood of undrafted free agents that follow, and the roster is about to get crowded.

NFL teams are allowed to carry up to 90 players during the offseason, but numbers alone won’t cut it. Some guys are just taking up locker space. With new talent on the way, it’s only a matter of time before the front office starts cleaning house.

Don’t be surprised if a couple of current Packers don’t even make it to training camp. Whether due to performance, fit, or cap space, some cuts are inevitable. Here are two players who could be gone before May.