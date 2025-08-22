Ex-Packers QB Escorted out by New Team Right Before Roster Cuts

The 2025 NFL preseason is almost over, and the Green Bay Packers will wrap things up when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field for a Saturday afternoon showdown. It'll be the final opportunity for the Packers to impress head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff before Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline, emphasizing how crucial it is to have a flawless performance this weekend.

As the NFL regular season gets closer with each passing day, Packers fans have been staying tuned into what the franchise's former players have been getting up to this summer. Some ex-Green Bay names are already getting cut before the 53-man roster deadline goes into effect, including a quarterback who threw for the Pack not too long ago.

The Bucs have released QB Michael Pratt from injured reserve with an injury settlement — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) August 21, 2025

Former Packers QB Michael Pratt Released by 49ers with Injury Settlement

On Thursday afternoon, Bucs Gameday's JC Allen reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "have released QB Michael Pratt from injured reserve with an injury settlement." The veteran signal-caller has been dealing with a back-related injury throughout the offseason and was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for the second time this summer earlier this month.

Although some thought his initial injury designation spelled the end of his 2025 dreams, that clearly isn't the case. Teams reach settlements with injured players if the latter believes they'll get healthy enough to play at some point in the campaign, leading to the team paying the player for any projected missed time.

Pratt, 23, joined the Packers last year as the 245th pick of the 2024 NFL draft. His time in Green Bay didn't last long, though, as he was a part of the final preseason roster cuts, leading to his joining the Buccaneers one day after being given the axe in America's Dairyland. Much to his dismay, he didn't play a single game for Tampa Bay, either in the regular season or preseason.

Where Pratt will end up next remains to be seen. The former Packers signal-caller threw for over 9,600 passing yards with 90 touchdowns to 26 interceptions during his four seasons with Tulane, and is still more than young enough to carve out a lengthy NFL career for himself.

Still, finding a new team at this point in the offseason won't be easy, and time will tell if Pratt will be employed by the time Week 1 rolls around.

