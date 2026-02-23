Ex-Packers QB Could Now Convince Green Bay to Give Him Another Shot

What's old could be new again in America's Dairyland. The Green Bay Packers and Taylor Elgersma could be circling each other as we speak, with the former needing a backup quarterback to replace the imminently departing Malik Willis and the latter needing an in with the NFL.

Per 3DownNation, "Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgermsa has accepted an invite to the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, per sources. He becomes the second U Sports QB ever invited to the NFL Combine, joining Acadia University star Larry Jusdanis who attended the showcase event in 1995."

Elgersma will be auditioning for several NFL teams, despite already being on the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the UFL's Birmingham Stallions. Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters is under no illusion that Elgersma is committed to playing in Canada, considering the 23-year-old has an American agent actively trying to get him an NFL shot. Stallions head coach A.J. McCarron, a former UFL and NFL player, understands the exact role his spring league team is playing in Elgersma's return bid.

McCarron expects Elgersma to be in the UFL, but perhaps those doubts/wishful thoughts could be fuel for the former Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks star.

Taylor Elgersma Successful in LaFleur's Offense During NFL Preseason

Elgersma is not the most exciting name to see linked to Green Bay this postseason. Especially not when their most recent backup was a day two pick who had started several regular season games before joining the Packers.

Still, Elgersma played well during preseason last August, completing 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown. While he was a natural release candidate when final roster cuts came around, he is someone who makes a lot of sense remaining on the team's radar.

Having excelled in Matt LaFleur's offense, Elgersma is likely primarily lobbying for a return to Green Bay, knowing that many incoming rookies, and more so, battle-worn veterans, will have a better chance of sticking elsewhere. After Philip Rivers just came back at the tender age of 44, it's increasingly clear that, like the rest of the economy, many jobs are being saved for the elder statesmen.

Rivers' return to the Indianapolis Colts had everything to do with familiarity with playing under Shane Steichen. Elgersma has that with LaFleur and Adam Stenavich, and it may be his meal ticket back to the NFL if his combine showing is sharp. Especially since the Packers will be in Indianapolis for the combine. Although they will be paying attention to the draft prospects, Elgersma will have another chance to impress his former coaches.

