Malik Willis Is Even Closer to Leaving Packers for Dolphins After Monday

Green Bay Packers fans are expecting Malik Willis to depart the organization this offseason to seek a better opportunity at being an NFL starting quarterback.

Willis has created quite a buzz for himself with his play over the last two years in Green Bay after being jettisoned from Tennessee, and will be in high demand for teams looking for a QB. One of those teams, which will be in the running for a QB and maybe for Willis, is the Miami Dolphins.

The Malik Willis-Miami buzz has quietly grown over the last several weeks, with the Dolphins making Jon-Eric Sullivan the GM and Jeff Hafley their new head coach. However, for Miami to be a contender for Willis, it needed to create some space for free agency next month, and did so in a huge way on Monday.

The Dolphins released Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, James Daniels, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, clearing up $66.98 million and over $56 million million in 2026 cap space, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Dolphins’ Malik Willis Dream Gets Closer to Reality After Miami’s Roster Cuts

With the Dolphins having that much space available, it clears the way for them to make a real push for Willis when free agency opens up next month. The last hurdle the Dolphins must clear is what to do with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Miami’s preference is to find a trade partner for the veteran QB. However, Schultz adds that a cut is possible, but the Dolphins’ preference is to trade him. At the same time, the new Dolphins’ regime “doesn’t want it to drag too long.”

One thing to note is that if the Dolphins can’t trade Tagovailoa, they will have an $11.1 million cap penalty if they cut him after June 1.

Now, that shouldn’t deter them in their pursuit of Willis, but it could force them to go elsewhere at other positions. But based on Schultz’s reporting, it seems like the Dolphins’ brass is working hard to find a solution with Tagovailoa.

As for Willis, Spotrac lists his projected market value as a two-year, $71M deal ($35.5M AAV), while Over The Cap gives the quarterback a less-lucrative valuation of $2.5 million. He will certainly get more than $2.5 million per year, but Willis might not hit the $35 million threshold.

However, it's not out of the realm of possibility for Willis to get a deal similar to the one the New York Jets gave Justin Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal last offseason.



With the signs pointing towards Willis making the trek down to South Beach, the Packers will need to have their ducks in a row as they try to find the next Willis for 2026.

