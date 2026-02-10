Ex-Packers QB Clayton Tune Suddenly Not Leaving NFL After All

Clayton Tune had a memorable tenure with the Green Bay Packers despite appearing in two games this season.

The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback joined the Packers’ practice squad at the end of the preseason last August and actually got playing time in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens. He came in the game late for an injured Malik Willis and proceeded to throw an interception on his first passing attempt of the game.

Then, with the Packers’ playoff spot locked up, Tune got a chance to start in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. It did not go well for the former fifth-round pick as he completed six passes on 11 attempts for 34 yards, fumbled once, and was sacked four times.

A couple of days after Week 18 finale, the Packers quickly cut ties with Tune. That said, it didn’t take Tune long to find his next playing opportunity, as he was selected in the UFL Player Draft by the Columbus Aviators last month.

On the surface, it seemed like a good opportunity for Tune to get some much-needed reps, but he won’t be playing spring football now, as the NFL is coming back calling. According to James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom, Aviators head coach Ted Ginn Jr. said over the weekend that Tune is signing a futures deal in the NFL.

Clayton Tune's Journey After Packers Split Takes Another Turn

As of right now, we don’t know which team has extended Tune a futures deal, but it's a big deal for the ex-Packers QB, who will get another chance to prove himself.

Future deals allow players the opportunity to join a team’s 90-man roster to compete during the offseason and in training camp for a spot on the 53-man or practice squad.

For a player like Tune, who has already been in the league for three years, this might be his last chance to prove himself in the NFL. In the brief time we’ve seen him in the league, he has not looked great.

Before he got on the field in Week 17, the last time we saw Tune play in a regular-season game was in Week 15 of the 2024 season with the Cardinals. Tune saw seven offensive snaps and threw two passes for eight yards.

That said, when the Packers signed Tune at the end of the preseason, it was a clear indictment of Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma, who didn’t separate themselves from the pack. Green Bay likely hoped that Tune would develop, considering that Malik Willis is a free agent.

However, that didn’t happen, and the Packers moved on, deciding to roll with Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord for now.

Depending on where the ex-Packer lands, it could decide whether he’ll have a longer stay in the NFL or if he’ll be looking for another opportunity again this offseason.

