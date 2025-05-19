Ex-Packer Takes Advantage of Struggling QB on 1st Day of OTAs

The NFL offseason has OTAs next on the docket for teams around the league. The Green Bay Packers will be kicking off theirs on May 27, but other teams have gotten a jumpstart.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had Day 1 of OTAs on Monday with new head coach Liam Coen getting a chance to have his entire team in the building. Former Packers safety Darnell Savage inked a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Jags in 2024, and he got off to a good start on Monday.

In the first practice, Savage was seen snagging an interception thrown by Trevor Lawrence.

Darnell Savage Intercepts Trevor Lawrence on Monday

Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT4 added that there were two receivers in the area, but the ball went directly to Savage. While it's just a practice in May, Savage hopes this is how his 2025 season will pan out.

Last season, he didn't play well in his first season with the Jags. Savage posted 51 total tackles, two TFLs, six pass deflections, and one interception. According to PFF, he had a 46.2 overall grade (156th among 171 graded safeties), 62 run-defense grade (107th among 171 graded safeties), and a 40.7 coverage grade (160th among 171 graded safeties).

That wasn't the season he was looking to have after leaving Green Bay. The Jags will have Anthony Campanile as the new defensive coordinator after spending last season as the linebackers coach & run game coordinator in Green Bay.

With a new scheme getting implemented in Jacksonville, that could start putting Savage in better positions to succeed.

The 27-year-old was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Packers. Across five seasons, he had 302 total tackles, nine TFLs, 32 pass breakups, and nine picks.

He certainly looked promising in Green Bay and hopes to bring that play to the Jags. Monday's practice was step one in a long seven months that are ahead.

