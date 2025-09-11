Ex-Packer Rasul Douglas Is on a Sinking Ship Entering Week 2

While there are plenty of reasons for fan bases to have hope that their respective team will turn things around after suffering a loss in Week 1, one former Green Bay Packers defender might not want to get too hopeful after his new team, the Miami Dolphins, was thoroughly dominated by the Indianapolis Colts.

After enjoying two of the best seasons of his career as a member of the Packers' secondary, veteran corner Rasul Douglas was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 campaign, where he immediately became a starter. From 2021 through 2023, Douglas recorded 14 total interceptions, solidifying himself as one of the league's top ballhawks.

Unfortunately, all good things come to an end sooner or later. This is the scenario Douglas finds himself in now after joining the lowly Dolphins on a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason. Instead of being on a roster that will contend for the postseason and a trip to the Super Bowl, Miami looks much more likely to be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft after one week of play.

Ex-Packer Rasul Douglas Must Miss Green Bay After Miami's Start to 2025

Douglas has a Super Bowl championship on his resume from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. He knows what winning franchises look like. The years he spent in Green Bay and subsequently Buffalo only reinforce that thought. For a competitor who has, essentially, found himself in the playoff hunt year in and year out since turning pro, the situation Douglas is currently in as a Dolphin has to be frustrating.

Barring some other franchise trading for him, though, this will be the scenario that Douglas has to play out this season. Miami appears to be going nowhere fast. This could lead to a long, frustrating four months for the former standout Packers defender.

The most important thing for Douglas to consider is that, regardless of how bad things get in South Beach this season, the rest of the league is always watching. With Douglas having just turned 30 years old at the end of August, this season won't be the end of the road for him in the NFL as long as he carries himself the right way in the face of adversity.

As a veteran who is set to hit unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the regular season, teams want to see someone who is not only a good fit from a scheme standpoint but someone who will fit in with the culture that has been built in the locker room. No matter how bad things may get for the Dolphins this season, Douglas must show that he is a player who will be a net positive for a contender both on and off the field.

