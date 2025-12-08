Packers Exit Week 14 with Another Injury Headache on Special Teams

The Green Bay Packers haven’t been hit as hard by the injury bug this season like their NFC North counterparts, the Detroit Lions. However, the Packers have still dealt with their fair share of injuries involving players such as tight end Tucker Kraft, wideouts Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, among others.

While most of the injuries have been on offense and defense, the special teams unit hasn’t been able to escape it. The most notable injury was to kicker Brandon McManus, who missed three games due to a right quad, which led to Green Bay running out Lucas Havrisik. Unfortunately, ST coordinator Bisaccia’s unit was dealt another blow over the weekend.

During Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Packers announced that veteran linebacker Kristian Welch was ruled out with a concussion. That is the last thing the Packers and their fans wanted to hear, as Welch is one of their core special teamers and backups at linebacker.

Without Welch, Green Bay's linebacker depth is very thin, as Ty'Ron Hopper is already the backup behind Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie.

Packers Lose Special Teams Contributor Kristian Welch to Concussion

Before exiting yesterday’s game against Chicago, the 27-year-old Welch played seven special teams snaps. The IoIa, WI native, who has appeared in six games this season, was taking over Nick Neimann on special teams. Neimann suffered a pectoral injury in the Packers’ Week 8 win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and was placed on injured reserve the next week.

Niemann’s loss was notable for the Bisaccia-led special teams, as he posted a stellar 83.0 grade on 115 special teams snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Luckily, Green Bay was able to turn to Welch, who had a previous stint with the Packers in 2023 and had spent a considerable amount of time on the practice squad.

That said, the Packers will hope Welch can clear the NFL's concussion protocol this week in time for their matchup against the Denver Broncos, who have an electrifying punt returner in Marvin Mims Jr., who can change the trajectory of the game with one play.

If he’s not cleared, Green Bay could promote undrafted free agent linebacker Jamon Johnson, who has been elevated twice off the practice squad this season.

If that were to happen, it would be Johnson’s final elevation, forcing the Packers' hands, if they were to need him again. The 24-year-old Johnson played 11 special teams snaps against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

With that in mind, Green Bay fans will be closely monitoring any Welch-related updates in the coming days. A potential absence, whether one game or longer, isn't what the Packers' special teams need, especially this close to the playoffs.

