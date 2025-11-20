Even Packers Star's Brother Is Fed Up with Nate Hobbs

It’s been well-documented this season that Green Bay Packers fans are not happy with the free agent signing of cornerback Nate Hobbs. The Packers signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract this offseason to play on the boundary, opposite Keisean Nixon, which was a risky proposition.

Hobbs has made a name for himself in the NFL by playing in the slot, not the outside. But Green Bay felt like he could be the best option at CB2 in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme. That plan has not worked out to the point that the veteran cornerback was quietly benched in Week 8 and replaced by Carrington Valentine, who has clearly cemented himself as the team’s CB2. A move Packers fans were clamoring for.

While the noise from Green Bay fans was expected, Micah Parsons’ brother, Terrence, threw his two cents in about the veteran defender on Wednesday, which is not a good look for Hobbs.

“Honestly this is gonna be the move to free up more cap to build something special Kingsley has been flashing all year on tape definitely gotta get Nate Hobbs outta there and guys on that online got till the end of the year to get right,” Terrence said in response to a tweet about why Rashan Gary only played a certain number of snaps in Week 11.

Micah Parsons’ Brother Throws Unexpected Shade at Nate Hobbs

Most Packers fans were focused on the star pass rusher’s brother throwing a clear shot at Gary, which continued in another tweet. He also made sure to include Hobbs in the mix, which seems petty and almost reminds me of the 50 Cent meme in his beef with Floyd Mayweather. If you know, you know.

The fact that the brother of the star defensive player is speaking out is not good in one respect, as it sparked more conversation on social media and could cause friction in the locker room for Micah.

On the other hand, it's doubtful that the Packers would get rid of Hobbs after only one season, especially with the money they gave him. That said, the veteran cornerback has a potential out in his contract for 2026, per Spotrac, giving Green Bay the easy route if they believe Valentine is the answer going forward.

Notably, the 26-year-old cornerback has a roster bonus of $6.25 million due on March 15, 2026. If the Packers were to trade Hobbs before June 1 to try to recoup some value, they would take on $12 million in dead money and only get $1.05 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.

If the Packers were to trade him after June 1, they would incur $4 million in dead money and get $9,050,000 in cap space. However, for a trade to be possible, Hobbs must show some improvement when he returns to the field because right now it's hard to see any team taking a chance on him.

First things first, Hobbs needs to get healthy as he’s currently dealing with a sprained MCL that has already forced him to miss two straight games and possibly a third. Once he does that, the Packers can start thinking about what his future with the franchise will look like.

