Nate Hobbs Keeps Giving Packers Unwanted News in Week 12

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for another divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but their secondary keeps giving them more questions than answers as they enter the final stretch of the season.

While the Packers have received some pleasant surprises such as the emergence of Carrington Valentine and Javon Bullard, they keep getting the wrong kind when it comes to cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Hobbs has been a disappointment since signing a four-year, $48 million contract last offseason and his time in Green Bay has been filled with ineffectiveness and a string of injuries. Hobbs’s latest issue of a sprained MCL in his left knee is currently keeping him off the field and ESPN’s Rob Demovsky revealed that trend continued as the 26-year-old missed Wednesday’s practice.

Nate Hobbs Already Trending Toward Missing Sunday’s Game vs. Vikings

Hobbs isn’t the Packers’ biggest issue coming into Sunday’s game, but his injuries are starting to become their latest crisis. After missing time with a torn meniscus in his right knee during the preseason, Hobbs suffered a concussion early in the year.

He then sprained his MCL in Week 9, and it was reported he would miss at least two weeks. However, Wednesday's news now puts Hobbs on track to miss a third consecutive game. A return on the early side of the timeline would've been appreciated, but as has become custom with Hobbs, his situation brings with it more disappointment.

Of course, when Hobbs is on the field, he hasn’t lived up to his contract. Pro Football Focus has given Hobbs a 56.8 overall grade that ranks 79th out of 116 qualifying corners this season and his coverage skills have also been lacking, allowing 14 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns with a pass breakup on 22 targets.

The biggest surprise of all is that Hobbs may not have a job when he returns to health. Valentine has thrived at one outside corner spot in his absence while Keisean Nixon has played well enough to keep his grip on a starting role. Bullard has also broken out after a rough start in the nickel corner position, thwarting any chance that Hobbs could return to his natural position when he’s cleared.

Regardless of injuries and performance, the clock is ticking for Hobbs to make an impact in Green Bay. With another missed practice, he’s trending in the wrong direction to play on Sunday and could wind up going from big-money signing to afterthought one year into his deal.

