Eric Stokes Making Packers' Nate Hobbs Mistake Look Even Worse

One of the biggest offseason signings for the Green Bay Packers has also been the team's most significant disappointments during the 2025 campaign. Nate Hobbs, who signed a four-year, $48 million deal in the spring, has been underwhelming through the first seven weeks of the season, and just had his worst game on Sunday. Considering what former Packers CB Eric Stokes has been doing in Las Vegas as a member of the Raiders, the Packers front office must have serious regrets about their decisions.

Eric Stokes' Bounce-Back Season Gives Packers Major Regrets

Stokes signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Raiders after the Packers declined his fifth-year option. The former first-round pick had his injury struggles during his tenure in Green Bay, and hasn't lived up to expectations, but this was a surprising decision, especially considering that Jaire Alexander was also released.

While the Raiders are off to a poor start, having just lost to the Chiefs 31-0 in Week 7, Stokes is having a nice bounce-back season. He is in the midst of the best season of his career per Pro Football Focus, receiving a 66.4 defensive and 67.1 coverage grades. He has three pass breakups in six games and has allowed a 72.9 passer rating.

Interestingly enough, Hobbs arrived in Green Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Raiders, essentially the mirror image of Stokes with the Packers. However, Hobbs is in the midst of the worst season of his career, receiving a 59.3 defensive and 54.0 coverage grades on PFF. He has only one pass breakup and is allowing a 127.1 passer rating in coverage.

Hobbs got paid like a true difference-maker while Stokes got a one-year, prove-it deal. Yet, the respective on-field production couldn't be farther from what their contract situations suggest.

In Hobbs' defense, part of the problem is certainly his usage. In Las Vegas, Hobbs was almost exclusively used as a nickel corner. In fact, the only other season where he played the majority of his snaps on the outside was the second-worst season of his career, receiving a 60.9 grade. He has thrived in the slot throughout his career, but the Packers' insistence on using him on the outside has not done him or this defense any favors.

Even if there was a progression to the mean for Hobbs and a regression for Stokes, it's obvious that the Packers made a mistake. Any team would rather be paying Stokes $4 million for one year rather than Hobbs $12 million annually for four years.

