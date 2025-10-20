Perfect CB Free Agent Is Just Waiting for Packers to Reach Out

There were plenty of positives to take away from the Green Bay Packers' comeback win against the Cardinals on Sunday. Despite a lot of basic mistakes and frustrating penalties, the Packers stayed connected, played hard, and ground out a win to improve to 4-1-1 for the season. One big negative takeaway, however, was the continuing underwhelming play of cornerback Nate Hobbs.

After signing a four-year, $48 million deal in the offseason, Hobbs has been nowhere near that level to start the season. The already disappointing season hit a new low in Week 7 when Hobbs allowed four catches for 87 yards and a 118.8 passer rating in coverage. To make matters worse, he was called for a holding penalty in the fourth quarter that allowed the Cardinals to score in the ensuing possession and take the lead.

This performance had led to calls for change from Packers fans. Some are arguing that Hobbs should be moved to the slot, where he spent the majority of his career, and giving Carrington Valentine more of a shot outside. Some are hoping for a trade deadline addition. The route that perhaps makes the most sense, however, could be adding a competent veteran for depth through free agency.

Packers Should Consider Adding Free Agent CB Stephon Gilmore

The name that first comes to mind is Stephon Gilmore, who spent last season with the Vikings. The 35-year-old cornerback is still unsigned and is looking for his next team.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is not the dominant force he was earlier in his career, when he helped the New England Patriots win a Super Bowl. But, he has been remarkably consistent and productive over the last several years, starting a total of 48 games in the past three seasons.

Last year, Gilmore played 87% of Minnesota's defensive snaps, registering eight pass breakups, an interception, and allowing a 100.6 passer rating in coverage. Plus, he brings significant postseason experience and versatility, having lined up as a nickel corner and in the box at times throughout his career.

Gilmore has been looking to win his second Lombardi Trophy ever since he left New England. Playing for five different teams in the last five seasons, the former star defender wasn't able to get there. The Packers could be the ideal win-win situation for both sides.

Regardless of whether they go with Gilmore or trade for someone else, the Packers have to find a solution for Hobbs and Javon Bullard. The defensive backfield has been a problem, and the coaching staff is not pushing the right buttons so far. Having another competent veteran in the mix could help them sort out the right rotation before the second half of the season.

