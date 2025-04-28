Enticing Free Agent Seems to Tease Packers Signing Post-Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally over, and teams are full force ahead on getting right for next season. It was a different feel for Green Bay this draft season, as the draft was there for the first time in history.

After making eight total draft picks, the Packers could still add players on the free agent market. In mid-April, the Packers hosted Isaiah Simmons on a free-agent visit but now that a few weeks have passed, Simmons seemed to tease the Packers fanbase.

On Sunday, he tweeted what looks like a mousetrap emoji with cheese under it. That of course, resonates with Green Bay fans as they are called cheeseheads.

🪤 — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) April 27, 2025

Isaiah Simmons Teases Packers Fans on Social Media

Simmons is a linebacker and safety hybrid, which could be an interesting chess piece for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The Clemson product was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals before playing with the New York Giants.

In 84 career games, Simmons has supplied 329 total tackles, 21 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, and five interceptions. His biggest problem is that he hasn't been able to excel at just linebacker or safety.

He's a hybrid defender, but he owns elite athleticism that makes him an intriguing defender. Simmons can also be a contributor on special teams when needed. The Packers' LB room has Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty'Ron Hopper, and Kristian Welch.

Meanwhile, the safety room is more jam-packed, so Simmons would most likely land on the Packers roster as an LB. Again, nothing has been finalized, but Simmons' activity on social media paints the picture that the door is open to landing in Green Bay.

Whether or not that comes true remains to be seen, but the Packers are certainly interested in Simmons. Adding a player on the second level who has sideline-to-sideline speed is appealing, and his versatility is also an added bonus. We'll need to see if a deal gets across the finish line with the draft officially over anything is on the table.

