Emanuel Wilson's Free Agency Already Takes a Turn in Packers' Favor

We are still two weeks away from the start of free agency, but teams have already begun their moves to set themselves up for the transaction period. The Green Bay Packers have several key free agents whom they have to make a decision on, including Rasheed Walker, Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, and Malik Willis. How the market shakes out for these key Packers remains to be seen, but Green Bay's odds of bringing back an important playmaker already went up over the weekend.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dallas Cowboys were re-signing running back Javonte Williams after his breakout campaign with the team in 2025. The 25-year-old rusher is signing a three-year, $24 million deal after running for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. Not only does this set the market for quality starting RBs in free agency, but it also takes away one team that Packers restricted free agent Emanuel Wilson can sign with.

Emanuel Wilson Is Now More Likely to Stay in Green Bay

Wilson could have been a cheaper option and an upside play for the Cowboys. He doesn't have the profile Williams has, but Wilson has proven himself to be a quality option every time he has gotten a chance. Throughout his career, Wilson has averaged 4.5 yards per carry, and in limited snaps over the last two seasons, he put up 998 yards and seven touchdowns. In the two games Josh Jacobs didn't play in 2025, Wilson had a total of 151 yards and two touchdowns. There could be some untapped potential with the 26-year-old, but whether any team will be willing to take a chance on him remains to be seen.

Regardless of the Packers' future plans with Wilson, having one less suitor for him on the market is good news. If the Packers want to keep him, however, they will have to tender Wilson on a one-year deal since he is a restricted free agent. Otherwise, the talented rusher will become an unrestricted free agent and will be free to sign with any team.

The Packers started to trust Chris Brooks down the stretch, giving him significant snaps in the final few weeks of the regular season and the playoffs. If they feel like Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd (assuming he can finally make his return) are enough as backfield depth, the Packers can let Wilson walk. So far, we haven't seen enough evidence that either Brooks or Lloyd can be the long-term RB2 option, making retaining Wilson the safest bet for the Packers.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: