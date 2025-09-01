Traded Packer Kenny Clark Already Making the Cowboys Happy

The Green Bay Packers made a blockbuster trade late last week, acquiring superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay fans hoped for several months that they would upgrade their pass rush, but no one expected them to trade for Parsons days before the start of the 2025 NFL regular season.

That said, the Packers had to give up something of significance to acquire Parsons, so they parted ways with two first-round picks and Kenny Clark.

Clark spent his entire career in Green Bay after the Packers took him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The veteran defensive end will be missed, as he’s one of the better interior defensive linemen when healthy.

Now, the 29-year-old Clark will be looking to make an impact on a Cowboys’ defense that’s in a bit of a transition under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. The ex-Packers defender has already done a great job building chemistry with his teammates and saying all the right things.

Kenny Clark on his message to the #Cowboys fanbase:



“You’re getting a football player. You’re getting a dawg, a guy that’s gonna give everything. I love football. I’m no nonsense, I just wanna play football. It’s what I do.” pic.twitter.com/rbXp0uPty0 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 29, 2025

Kenny Clark Is Doing All the Right Things to Start His Dallas Career

Clark met with reporters in Dallas last week and was asked what Cowboy fans are getting with him. The former Packer did not mince words with his answer, which has excited the fans in Dallas.

"You’re getting a football player. You’re getting a dawg, a guy that’s gonna give everything. I love football. I’m no nonsense, I just wanna play football. It’s what I do," Clark said (h/t Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram).

After speaking with the media, Clark was already on the practice field on Sunday, chatting with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer happy to see new Dallas DT Kenny Clark in full pads today pic.twitter.com/bNjY0vbrd7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 31, 2025

It might only be a small snapshot, but it's clear the former Packers defensive lineman is excited about this new opportunity. Without Parsons in Dallas, Clark will be tasked with anchoring their defensive line, which won’t be an easy feat.

Last season, Clark was okay as a pass rusher (63.1 grade on PFF), but left much to be desired in stopping the run (57.1). One has to believe that Clark will be motivated to prove last year was a fluke and that he can return to a Pro Bowl level. If he does that, then Dallas fans will be happy with the trade.

