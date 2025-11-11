Matt LaFleur Needs Fired Coach's Help to Save His Job

The Green Bay Packers have scored a grand total of 20 points in their last two games. They've lost consecutive games at home, and what seemed to be a stacked and talented offense is now ailing in the worst way.

One can talk about the offensive line injuries and Tucker Kraft's absence, and rightfully so. Then again, this team clearly has an offensive play-calling problem, and they might have to find help somewhere else to fix it.

Fortunately for the Packers, the New York Giants just happened to part ways with their offensive specialist after firing their head coach, Brian Daboll. Now that Daboll is officially unemployed, he will likely seek a job somewhere else and LaFleur could certainly use the helping hand.

Brian Daboll Could Be the Fix the Packers Need to Save Matt LaFleur's Offense

Daboll went 20-40-1 in the Big Apple, but he helped Josh Allen become the offensive behemoth he is nowadays during his previous stop as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills had one of the sharpest passing games in the league under his command, and he's still that same guy despite his failures with the Giants.

The Packers brought former New York Jets defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as a consultant to help with their defensive woes last season. They could take the same approach and hire someone who helped orchestrate three top-ten offenses during his days in Buffalo.

LaFleur's overly conservative and predictable play-calling has held this team back way too many times already. Even Josh Jacobs seemed to have had enough with him after it came back to haunt them again in the 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The fans already know that Adam Stenavich is more of a glorified assistant than an offensive coordinator. This offense has LaFleur's hands all over it, and while he's clearly a very capable architect, he seems to be way over his head right now.

Some believe that LaFleur could be coaching for his job for the rest of the season. Judging by the team's aspirations and recent play and results, that's not a far-fetched idea. Daboll could give him a lifeline and help him keep his job for a little longer.

The Packers have more than enough offensive weapons to be much better than what they've shown this season. And as much as LaFleur wants to establish the run, the offensive line can't run-block at all, and he needs to change the formula.

Daboll's head coaching tenure didn't go well, but Jaxson Dart was looking sharp, and he also worked wonders with Daniel Jones in their first year together. The Packers need to unleash Jordan Love because of their inefficient run game, and Daboll can certainly help with that.

