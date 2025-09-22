The Green Bay Packers lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday afternoon to the Cleveland Browns. In the final three minutes of the game, Green Bay allowed Cleveland to score 13 points. The three points that won the Browns the game came courtesy of a blocked Packers field goal.

While Packers fans have every right to be upset about the blocked field goal, that play isn't the only reason they lost the game. Green Bay made plenty of mistakes during the game, including being heavily penalized. This was an issue that plagued the team in last week's win over the Washington Commanders and to the displeasure of head coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers didn't learn their lesson in a shocking loss.

Green Bay's Penalty Issues Continue to Plague Them in Week 3

Heading into this week of practices, LaFleur admitted that the Packers had far too many penalties last week. In Week 2, Green Bay was penalized 10 times for a total of 77 yards. Though the Packers were still able to win the game, the penalties came at Inopportune times.

On their opening drive against the Commanders, right tackle Anthony Belton was flagged for holding, which nullified a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love. That was one of five offensive penalties, three holding calls and two false starts.

Defensively, Green Bay was flagged twice for defensive holding. Both these fouls occurred on the third and fourth down, respectively, giving the Commanders first down they likely shouldn't have had.

This week, the Packers were penalized 14 times for a total of 75 yards. The full list of penalties included three false starts, one offensive holding, one neutral zone infraction, two defensive pass interferences, one defensive holding, one defensive offsides, one illegal contact and one illegal block in the back.

It should be noted that two of the false starts were credited to backup offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who came into the game Morgan was in the game due to injuries to offensive linemen Zach Tom and Aaron Banks. Even so, the defensive penalties are a huge issue.

Green Bay's defense was 100% healthy, so accruing five defensive penalties is unacceptable. Since acquiring Micah Parsons, the Packers' defense has been the dominant force. But penalties will minimize the impact of the defense.

Packers fans understand if the team is to have any success in the playoffs, Green Bay will need to cut out the penalties. Going forward, LaFleur will need to make sure his players are at the top of their game during practice so penalties are minimized during games, making sure another chance to learn a valuable lesson doesn't go to waste.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: