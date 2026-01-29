Early Senior Bowl Darling Showing Packers He's Perfect to Rebuild OL

The Green Bay Packers had numerous things go wrong down the final stretch of the 2025 season. Although a five-game losing streak was the culmination of many factors, the struggles along the offensive line were a constant theme and should be addressed this offseason.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have several things to consider as they craft their plans to fix the offensive line. The Panini Senior Bowl is the first stop in a long road to the NFL draft, and the Packers duo may have found their man in Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker.

Dunker has been an early standout during Senior Bowl practices this week, looking “pretty good” while working at right tackle and right guard, according to Ryan Fowler of Commanding The Huddle. With Dunker also telling reporters at the Senior Bowl that he’s taken reps at center, he has the versatility and effectiveness to be part of the Packers’ next stage of their overhaul in the trenches.

Gennings Dunker Could Be Part of Packers’ O-Line Overhaul

The Packers began their offensive line experiment last offseason when they signed Aaron Banks and moved Elgton Jenkins to center. While Banks took a moment to get acclimated at left guard and Jenkins struggled at center before suffering a season-ending leg injury, it may have been the first phase of a long-term process.

The second part of this overhaul could take place this offseason. Rasheed Walker is likely to leave as a free agent this offseason, and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan has some questions even as he’s projected to move back to his natural position. Jenkins could be released due to salary cap issues this spring, while Banks and Anthony Belton should start at guard, with Zach Tom locked in as one of the best right tackles in the NFL.

An offensive line (from left to right) of Morgan, Banks, Jenkins, Belton, and Tom is a possibility, but the Packers still need depth and insurance in case something goes haywire.

That’s where Dunker comes into play.

The Iowa standout has over 2,200 snaps on his resume as part of a stellar four-year career with the Hawkeyes. A starter for the past three years, Dunker posted an overall grade of 90.2 over 588 snaps during the 2024 season and 82.0 last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also allowed only 10 pressures, marking an amount lower than he had in 2023 (12) and 2024 (11).

X user 'Bengals & Brews' also noted that Dunker has shown an "awareness against stunts," thrives at second-level blocking, and has “nastiness to his game,” with the latter being one of the main criticisms of the Packers' line this offseason.

With a postgame meal from Culver’s that would draw the approval of Wisconsinites, Dunker feels like a perfect fit for the Packers. As the combine and pre-draft process looms, the Iowa product deserves to be on the Green Bay front office's radar moving forward.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: