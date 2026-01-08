Packers' Jordan Morgan Declaration Could Push Rasheed Walker Out the Door

The early returns on Jordan Morgan’s career with the Green Packers have been a mixed bag of results. The former first-round pick played in six games as a rookie in 2024, but has played in all 17 games this season.

This season, the Packers have moved Morgan around the offensive line, putting him at right and left guard (11 games), despite it being well known that he’s a better tackle. That said, Green Bay put Morgan at tackle over the last few weeks with Zach Tom banged up, and he’s shown growth. If you’re a Packers fan, this is great to see, as you hoped that the former first-round pick would eventually figure it out.

However, the Packers are set at the starting tackle spots with Tom and Rasheed Walker.

Walker is set to become a free agent this offseason, and the Packers could choose to bring him back. However, Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich made a definitive comment on Wednesday about Morgan’s future, which could signal the end of Walker’s time in Green Bay.

“He’s a tackle. That’s gonna be his best position in the long run for sure,” Stenavich said about Morgan to reporters (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).

Packers' Jordan Morgan Revelation Spells Bad News for Rasheed Walker

When Packers fans saw this quote from Stenavich, they wondered what had taken Green Bay’s coaching staff so long to figure this out about Morgan, who came out of the University of Arizona as a tackle. Now, we have to also factor in the presence of Walker, who has developed into a starting-caliber left tackle as a seventh-round pick, which isn’t easy to do. And it doesn’t happen every day in the NFL.

That said, Walker’s play has taken a nosedive this season, which doesn’t help his cause to stay, but opens the door for Morgan. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker allowed 34 pressures on 572 pass-blocking downs in 2025. Five of those pressures were sacks (14.7%), which is notable after he allowed only three on 37 opportunities (8.1%) last year.

Despite Walker's struggles this season, Spotrac projects the 25-year-old’s calculated market value as a four-year, $81.4 million deal ($20.4M AAV). If that’s the case, the Packers shouldn’t have problems turning the starting left tackle job over to Morgan, who turned in back-to-back solid performances at RT for an injured Tom.

In Week 17 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Morgan posted an 83.6 pass blocking grade and a 74.5 run blocking grade in his second start at RT. Then in Week 18, Morgan got a chance to play at left tackle, where he had a 67.7 pass blocking grade and a 64.9 run blocking grade. He only allowed two pressures during that stretch.

While the numbers went down in Week 18, if you’re the Packers’ coaching staff, you like to see the progress, as it gives hope for the future. Heading into the playoffs, the Packers will have a healthy Tom and Walker protecting Love.

However, if one of those guys were to go down with an injury, it seems like Green Bay is confident in Morgan’s abilities to step in, which is something that you couldn’t say earlier this season.

