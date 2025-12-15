Door for Collin Oliver's Packers Return Is Wide Open in Parsons Aftermath

One of the Green Bay Packers’ biggest catalysts for their success this season was the decision to trade for Micah Parsons. The All-Pro pass rusher has transformed the Packers’ defense from a solid group in 2024 to an elite one in 2025 and was a big reason why the team was chasing Super Bowl dreams as they took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

But when Parsons went down with a non-contact injury in the second half, many thought the Packers’ aspirations went down with him. The belief is that Parsons tore his ACL, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, leaving a big question for a group that has been the strength of the Packers this season.

Of course, Parsons' absence could open the door for someone to step up.

One of the under-the-radar names in this group is rookie Collin Oliver, who is currently in the ramp-up period for a potential return from injured reserve. While no one can replace Parsons alone, Oliver has the chance to be part of the solution and could wind up playing a key role down the stretch after it appeared he’d be redshirting his rookie season.

Collin Oliver Finally Gets an Opening After Micah Parsons’ Injury

Last week, things weren’t looking good for Oliver. While head coach Matt LaFleur had previously noted that he would be working as a defensive end and could earn snaps if he performed well, the numbers did not play into his favor.

Parsons, Rashan Gary, and Kingsley Enagbare were entrenched in the first three spots on the depth chart, and Lukas Van Ness threw another obstacle as he prepared to return from a foot injury. Even then, Barryn Sorrell was battling for snaps despite impressing in recent weeks, and Brenton Cox is also looking to return from IR after suffering a groin injury in Week 1.

With six defensive ends in front of him, it didn’t look good for Oliver’s chances of seeing the field. But the Parsons injury opens things up. While Parsons can’t be replaced, Oliver has a chance to be part of the solution as a prospect who had a high level of production with 23.5 sacks in four seasons at Oklahoma State, including a Big 12-leading 11.5 sacks when he was used as a defensive end during his freshman season.

There’s also a level of explosiveness that Oliver brings to the Packers' defense. His relative athletic score of 9.74 included a 40-yard dash time of 4.58 seconds (h/t @MathBomb), and his 126-inch broad jump ranked in the 90th percentile among draft prospects, according to MockDraftable.

With the lone concern being his 6-foot-1, 240-pound frame, the Packers were right to take a flier on Oliver in the fifth round of April’s draft. The athletic profile also plays into his favor as Brenton Cox posted a 6.25 RAS coming out of the 2023 draft.

The one thing that Oliver doesn’t have is experience. A hamstring injury suffered during the preseason robbed Oliver of over three months of practice time, which is imperative in his rookie season. Cox also got a solid amount of playing time last season with 18 total pressures and four sacks over 112 pass-rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

While it’s a different position, Oliver’s rookie classmate Matthew Golden also struggled to adjust to the NFL level until recently. Unfortunately, not getting to work on those for an extended period of time may persuade the coaching staff to choose someone who has (Cox) over the rookie (Oliver).

That climb was even steeper with Parsons active, but now the door has been cracked open for Oliver to have a chance to contribute. While nothing is guaranteed, it’s something that the rookie should take notice of and put his best foot forward down the stretch.

