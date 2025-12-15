Packers May Suddenly Be in New Place with Matthew Golden After Week 15

While the Green Bay Packers fell short, losing 34-26 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, there were a handful of positive developments. Perhaps the most exciting offensive performance for the Packers was rookie receiver Matthew Golden hauling in three catches for 55 yards, including a 27-yard play that helped breathe life into the Green Bay offense. Putting together such a solid day against one of the league's best defensive units was incredibly exciting for Packers fans who have been impatiently waiting to see more of the receiver consistently making plays.

It wasn't just the Golden's road performance that should have the Packers looking to get the rookie receiver more involved, but a roster suddenly dealing with injuries at the position. Christian Watson exited the game with an injury that resulted in his being taken to a Denver-area hospital. On top of this, Jayden Reed appeared to be banged up at the end of the game, furthering the importance of Golden's performance.

Quarterback Jordan Love badly needs a star pass catcher to emerge as Green Bay fell all the way to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture after Sunday's loss. The offense is going to need to do more of the heavy lifting after losing Micah Parsons, and that will require more consistent contributions from Golden, who just showed himself capable of being more involved.

It's Time for Packers to Unleash Matthew Golden

There is every reason to trust Golden's performance after his encouraging showing against the Broncos. Not only did he finish tied with Reed for the team lead in receiving yards, but his four targets were the most he's seen since Week 7, potentially signalling a shift in how often the Packers use him.

With Watson potentially banged up and the Packers nursing other injuries, the door is open forGolden to become the star target he was expected to be coming into the year. Sunday was Golden's fourth game of the season with 50 receiving yards or more, but his first in over two months. Packer fans can only hope it is the start of a hot finish to the season and a start to winning Love's trust.

Green Bay's QB is known for his tendency to spread the ball around, but clearly hasn't trusted the rookie all that often this season. Seeing this change against a defense as talented as Denver's was a huge development and hopefully a sign of things to come. The Packers will finish the season against the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, and Minnesota Vikings.

All three teams have unique defensive wrinkles that Golden can help disarm if he can continue to produce at the level he did in Denver. If he can do so, it'll be clear that he deserves to be a key part of the Packers' offense both in the postseason and beyond.

