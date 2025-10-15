Matthew Golden Facing Several Major Hurdles After Breakout Game

Matthew Golden had himself a breakout game in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Green Bay Packers rookie receiver finished the game with three catches and 86 yards, while adding two carries for 16 yards for his first-ever 100+ yard game from scrimmage.

The first-round pick has been taking on a larger role on offense every week after a slow start to his career. Despite the upward trajectory in his workload and impact, Golden still has a few hurdles to clear before becoming the true WR1 of this team moving forward.

The next of which comes this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matthew Golden Has Excellent Opportunity to Prove Himself in Week 7

One of the biggest challenges for Golden is the egalitarian approach head coach Matt LaFleur has built in Titletown. In his remarks earlier this week, LaFleur said that he will not be "force-feeding guys the ball" because "that's not really how we've done it around here," before adding that he is not planning on changing his mentality. LaFleur could have easily said something along the lines of "we need to get Golden the ball more since he has proven himself to be effective." The fact that he didn't speaks volumes about how he sees this WR rotation.

Another hurdle for Golden will be Christian Watson's return. Watson started practicing last week and should be available to suit up as soon as Week 7. Golden has been the deep threat target for Jordan Love, assuming he ultimately takes the role previously held by Watson. In 2024, Watson averaged a whopping 21.4 yards per reception and should still have a large role for Green Bay, due to his speed. It will likely take a while for the 26-year-old to get back to his old self following his ACL injury, but when he does, he could certainly take some of Golden's targets.

This will be especially challenging against the Cardinals in Week 7. Arizona isn't the scariest defensive team in the league, but they are much better at defending the pass than the run. While Arizona is the third-worst run defense team, per Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals actually rank in the top half of the league in coverage grade. The Cardinals rank in the top ten in passing yards allowed per attempt and completion rate through the first six weeks of the season. This could make Golden's job harder than it was against the Bengals.

Golden has the talent to make an impact regardless of the team's approach, his competition, and the quality of the opposing defense. He will slowly take over as the Packers' most trusted pass-catcher, and the Week 7 matchup presents an excellent opportunity for him to prove that.

