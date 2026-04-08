Dontayvion Wicks' Packers Exit Looks Likelier Than Ever After FA

The Green Bay Packers may want to take a different approach to their passing game in 2026. For years, they were tabbed as a team with too many talented wide receivers but no clear-cut WR1. Now, after letting Romeo Doubs walk in free agency, they may feel comfortable with a smaller group.

Even though the WR room has better spacing after Doubs' exit, more moves might be on the way. Now that free agency has cooled off, it looks like Dontayvion Wicks could be the next to leave Lambeau Field.

Dontayvion Wicks Won't Last Long with Packers

There hasn't been a lot of interest in Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings, the bigger fish in free agency. As many as six wide receivers will probably be gone in the first round of this month's draft(Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tater, KC Concepcion, Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston, and Omar Cooper Jr.), which also lowers the veterans' value.

That means teams might be more interested in cheaper options with a higher upside, and Wicks perfectly fits that description. Those who miss on one of the star rookies will likely pivot to trade options, and with limited cap space after signing their rookie class, Wicks' $3.7 million salary cap hit, per Spotrac, is manageable.

While not a superstar by any means, Wicks has shown glimpses of strong play when given extended opportunities in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense. He's caught at least 65% of his targets in two of three seasons, and he's hauled in 11 touchdown receptions in three campaigns. He's fast, athletic, and can make defenders miss with his quick twitch.



Additionally, his three career 90-yard performances illustrate that he might be capable of bigger things in an expanded role:

vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of 2023: three catches, 91 yards

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of 2023: six catches, 97 yards

vs. Detroit Lions in Week 13 of 2025: six catches, 94 yards, two touchdowns

Of course, the Packers would probably rather trade Wicks before the NFL draft to secure an additional asset. It's a smart way to take advantage of WR-needy teams who might worry that "their guy" won't be available when it's their turn on the clock.

That said, Wicks will never become a WR1 as long as he remains in Green Bay.



The Packers will most likely extend Christian Watson, and they still have a decision to make about Jayden Reed. Factor in Matthew Golden demanding more targets after a disappointing rookie season and Tucker Kraft returning from injury, and Wicks would be much better elsewhere if he wants to take his career to the next level.

So, whether it's in an offseason trade or as a free agent next March, it's becoming likelier that Wicks' Packers exit is right around the corner.

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