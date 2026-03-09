Christian Watson Should Be Licking His Chops Over First Big FA Signing

Green Bay Packers fans who hoped a reasonably priced extension was in the future for receiver Christian Watson are in for some bad news. As offseason moves continue to ramp up, the Indianapolis Colts took it upon themselves to help reset the market at the receiver position with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that "Free agent WR Alec Pierce has agreed to terms to remain in Indianapolis on a historic 4 year $114M deal that will make him the highest paid free agent receiver in NFL History."

This is frustrating for the Packers, who were obviously considering retaining Watson long-term, with 2026 serving as a chance for the wideout to prove his value. Pierce resetting the market has changed the sense of urgency around signing Watson, and as The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse pointed out, "Christian Watson is going to be very expensive." Simply put, and incredibly accurate as Packer fans deal with the fallout of a deal that spells nothing but trouble for their hopes of keeping the pass catcher.

It is important to note here that Pierce surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in the 2025 season and was a consistent focal point of the Indy offense. Watson finished last season with 611 receiving yards and an inconsistent resume that isn't going to garner such a high-dollar payday if the Packers make the move to lock up the receiver now. However, there is no question that Watson's cost is on the rise, and this deal is a prime example.

Packers Hopes of Re-Signing Christian Watson Take Hit After Latest Receiver Signing

Green Bay is now in the frustrating position of waiting for Watson to live up to expectations and being forced to overpay or pay the receiver in hopes of the numbers he will put up. Pierce signing such an expensive contract truly hurts Green Bay's hopes of keeping the receiver beyond the 2026 season as the franchise begins to understand the market.

Already, you've drafted Matthew Golden and will attempt to keep the pass catcher as an important piece of your future. Add in Tucker Kraft as a featured weapon, and there is reason to wonder just how high the Packers are willing to go to keep Watson.

Regardless of the answer, the Pierce signing is a clear letdown for a franchise hoping to have a chance to sign Watson at a bargain rate. Instead, it seems the franchise will either be forced to overpay or part ways at the end of the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if this changes Green Bay's offseason urgency at the position and whether the franchise could entertain trading Watson if they don't believe they can afford to re-sign him.

These are all understandable thoughts that the Packers must weigh after a frustrating extension for Pierce unexpectedly reset the market at the position.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: