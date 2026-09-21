Dontayvion Wicks continues to create obvious Packers regret with hot start

The Green Bay Packers opted to create a level of clarity in their receiver room when it came to the team's top targets, and this meant parting ways with Romeo Doubs in free agency and trading away Dontayvion Wicks. While fans aren't going to lose sleep over parting ways with the highly-paid Doubs, Wicks is leaving every reason to question whether or not the franchise made the right decision sending Wicks to Philadelphia.

The current Eagles pass catcher has gotten off to a hot start with seven catches for 147 yards in an offense that has been limited when it comes to explosive plays. Wicks has been one of the more consistent playmakers for Philly and left every reason to wonder if the Packers punted away the expiring contract just a bit too soon.

It makes sense to part ways with expiring contracts at a loaded position if you're not a team expecting to be in meaningful contention. However, that isn't the case for the Packers who are clearly among the NFC contenders and have the talent to make a surprise run. Green Bay could have easily argued it made far more sense to keep Wicks rostered and have the depth for their star quarterback.

Green Bay fans can argue this point even more easily after an injury to Jayden Reed has left the starting lineup in question. Having Wicks as the third or fourth option would offer a far better group and perhaps helped ease the struggles Green Bay has dealt with through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Former Packers Receiver Dontayvion Wicks Already Making Green Bay Regret Trade Decision

Wicks was a great fit as well in the fact he was an unselfish player who never clearly complained or made waves when not getting the football. The pass catcher has made this a part of his game being willing to block and fight for extra yardage whether or not he is the one touching the football. Philadelphia clearly valued this nad it is resulting in a surprising level of early-season production.

For the Packers, there is still top tier talent with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft remaining as the expected primary pass-catching trio. Still, it would be ideal to have the production that Wicks is offering the Eagles currently.

What makes it all the more impressive is the fact that neither of the first two weeks of the regular season has the Philly offense been impressive. It is a typically grinding unit that offers very little in the way of explosive plays, Wicks is helping change this and leaving Packer fans debating whether or not the front office made a rare mistake.