Packers vs. Jets game balls: Green Bay's defense & special teams squeak out a win

The Green Bay Packers won a slobberknocker on Sunday afternoon, beating the New York Jets 20-17 in overtime.

It wasn’t a pretty contest for anyone. Green Bay racked up 14 accepted penalties (plus a few more that were declined) for 133 yards. Meanwhile, New York had 13 accepted flags of their own for a whopping 156 yards.

For a while, Green Bay had more penalty yards than offensive yards. Eventually, they put together enough offense, including 13 unanswered points, to eke out a win in overtime.

As we’ll do all season long, and have been doing since the preseason, we’ll hand out game balls to the Packers’ best performers. Next to the player’s name is a number in parentheses that represents how many game balls they’ve received this season.

You’ll also notice there isn’t a single player who made this list for their offensive contributions. That’s the result of a nasty game on that side of the ball for the Packers.

So, without further ado, let’s hand out our game balls in the Packers’ 20-7 win over the Jets that brought them to 1-1 on the young season.

Javon Bullard (1)

Yes, Javon Bullard had an early taunting penalty that gave the Jets new life. However, that came on a pass breakup. He had another deflection later in the game. Oh, and he had seven total tackles, including two for loss.

The man was all over the place on Sunday. His energy was palpable, and he was a key cog in a unit that played well overall, despite his early mental mistake.

Skyy Moore (1)

It’s fun having a returner who is electric with the rock in his hands (even if he still lets far too many punts bounce on the turf). Moore averaged a whopping 23 yards per punt return, including a 63-yarder that set up the game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Lukas Van Ness (1)

The Packers are searching for a consistent pass rush until Micah Parsons returns. And this might’ve been Lukas Van Ness’s best game as a pro.

Van Ness did his best Parsons impression, completely wrecking the Jets' offensive game plan. He tied for the team lead with ten total tackles—three for loss —and added 1.5 sacks on top of that.

Daniel Whelan (1)

Daniel Whelan is turning out to be the ultimate special teams weapon. He flipped the field several times for Green Bay and put on a punting show. Of his six punts, he had a 66-yarder and put three inside the 20. We’ll ignore his second shank in as many weeks and focus on the positive.

Evan Williams (1)

Evan Williams was another Packers safety who was all over the place. With Xaiver McKinney locked in at deep safety, Williams can roam all over the field. That allowed him to rack up 10 total tackles and knock away two passes. He was so good that the Jets stopped running in his direction at one point.