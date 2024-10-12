Doc Rivers Provides Concerning Khris Middleton Injury Update
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready for a "put up or shut up" season after they vastly disappointed in the 2023-24 season. In the chaotic first year of the Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo partnership, the Bucks had to move on from first-time head coach Adrian Griffin and hire Doc Rivers mid-season. The coaching change wasn't enough to save Milwaukee's season who lost to the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs amidst significant injuries.
Lillard and Antetokounmpo have a ton to prove this season. If they don't take a serious step forward this year, the Bucks' championship window is likely over, putting Giannis' future in Milwaukee in jeopardy.
To do that, the Bucks need their full complement of players, including All-Star scorer Khris Middleton. The 33-year-old small forward has been dealing with injuries for the past two years, missing 76 total games. Even when he played, he has been on a minutes restriction, averaging less than 30 minutes per game since 2022.
However, Middleton showed how effective he can be when healthy with his playoff performance against Indiana last season. In six games, he averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 38.3 minutes per game.
This gave Bucks fans hope for the new season until it was reported in July that Middleton underwent two ankle surgeries. The initial reporting suggested that he would be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.
The latest update by Doc Rivers, however, contradicted the initial prognosis. According to The Athletic's Eric Nehm, the Bucks head coach wasn't clear about Middleton's current availability.
NBA News: Khris Middleton Still Not Ready to Return
When asked about Middleton's status before the preseason started, Rivers had said he was hoping that the three-time All-Star would play in the preseason. Milwaukee already played two games and Middleton didn't play any minutes.
The Bucks play the Bulls on Monday and the Mavericks on Thursday before their regular-season opener on October 23rd. Rivers was non-committal about Middleton's chances of playing in any of these games. Even if he plays, whether he will be on a minutes restriction or how effective he will be remains to be seen. So, Bucks fans better buckle up for another frustrating Middleton season and hope the team can survive it better this time around.