Bucks Provide Big Khris Middleton Injury Update at Media Day
The 2024-25 NBA season is less than a month away and a lot of eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks. Doc Rivers' team was supposed to compete for last year's NBA Championship, however, injuries to key players resulted in the Bucks suffering a first-round playoff elimination to the Indiana Pacers this spring.
Khris Middleton was one of Milwaukee's players who was banged up last season. After being limited to just 61 games between the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs, the 33-year-old veteran forward was forced to undergo arthroscopic surgery on both of his ankles in July, leaving his outlook up in the air.
Fortunately, Bucks fans received an encouraging update on NBA Media Day.
Bucks Injury News: Khris Middleton Won't Miss Training Camp
FOX6's Lily Zhao reported on Monday that Middleton will be participating in October's training camp. According to Bucks general manager Jon Horst, the ex-Texas A&M product "is doing really well" and that his ankle surgeries were a "normal offseason clean-up procedure."
While it'll be great to see Middleton at Bucks training camp, don't expect a full effort just yet. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Sept. 28 that Middleton still hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5 drills, meaning he won't see any preseason action until he reaches that stage.
Time will tell if Middleton's offseason procedures help him return to form. The oft-injured veteran was from his most productive self during the 2023-24 regular season, averaging just 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and .493/.381/.833. He averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists during the Bucks' six-game playoff run, however, Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence potentially played a role in that increased production.
Antetokoumpo and Damian Lillard aren't getting any younger, so having Middleton in the lineup to start the season would be huge for the Bucks. We'll know more about his chances of suiting up on opening night as we get closer to the Oct. 23 opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the meantime, the Bucks are set to enter the 2024-25 season with the eighth-best odds (+1300) to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.
