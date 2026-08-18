Disrespectful Bucks prediction gives Milwaukee fuel to shock the NBA next season

No realistic Bucks fan is projecting 50 wins for Milwaukee next season, but those outside of the fandom are far underestimating the combined value of this team's talent. The Bucks aren't like some of the other young teams trying to cobble together a viable eight-man rotation for the 2026-27 NBA season. On the contrary, they have too many talented players vying to crack the lineup and will presumably host a heated training camp competition to decide who will make it into the rotation.

Yet in spite of the combined talent on their roster, people still think this team is going to stink to unbelievable proportions. That notion was further evidenced by the latest 2026-27 NBA win-loss predictions from Bleacher Report, which projected Milwaukee to finish with a dreadful 18-64 record next year. And frankly, the writers don't even seem convinced this will be the case:



"The Milwaukee Bucks emerged from the Giannis trade with a decent collection of quality NBA players. On some nights, they'll probably look pretty competitive. But we had to balance the wins and losses somehow. The East is going to be loaded and someone has to finish last in the conference."

The prediction is largely based on their expectation that the Bucks will sell off their veteran talent at the 2027 NBA Trade Deadline and tank out the rest of the year, bypassing the consideration that Milwaukee is rebuilding a winning culture and intends to pair win-now veterans with up-and-coming talent to shape the next era of Bucks basketball. And with no true incentive to tank, they'll only be making moves to help them get closer to that goal — not offloading talent for scraps, just for the sake of it.

The Milwaukee Bucks already had a chip on their shoulder. These win-loss predictions are only adding fuel to the fire.

The only team that won 18 or fewer games during the 2025-26 season was the Washington Wizards, and they were one of just two teams to finish that low the year before that. By most measures, these were outright tank jobs by franchises chasing after the No. 1 pick without much focus on establishing a winning culture. But that's far from the case here in Milwaukee.

The Bucks don't have any incentive to tank anymore, which is likely why they acquired so many interesting young players who should be able to contribute from day one in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Sure, they replenished some draft capital in the process, but the Bucks could've gotten more picks elsewhere if they weren't set on continuing a winning mindset while acquiring players who could immediately contribute.

New addition Tyler Herro said it best himself — everyone on this team has a chip on their shoulder. Whether it's someone who was slighted by last year's Bucks season, thrown into the Giannis trade by Miami, or is working toward their next NBA contract, the Milwaukee Bucks aren't going down without a fight in any of these games next season.

Given where they stand, it's more likely they break back into the Play-In Tournament than they finish with fewer than 20 wins, unless they suffer through another injury-plagued season and stumble in their pursuit of a new standard. However, that outcome shouldn't be treated as the most likely outcome when you step back and look at just how loaded this roster could be.

So sure, the rest of the league can sleep on the Milwaukee Bucks, but it'll be at their own peril, because this team is going to surprise the NBA far more than most analysts can see right now.