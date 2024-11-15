Disappointing Packers Rookie at Risk of Missing Another Game With New Injury
The Green Bay Packers sit with a 6-3 record and are fresh off their bye in Week 10. They've been preparing to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday in an NFC North showdown.
While the bye gave players time to rest up, not everyone was able to maximize that time off. Guard Jordan Morgan is a player who is now in jeopardy of missing another contest.
Packers News: Jordan Morgan Was in the Rehab Area During Friday’s Practice
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers added Morgan to the injury report yesterday with a shoulder injury and on Friday, he was in the rehab area during practice. He was seen riding a stationary bike during the 15 minutes of media availability.
The Arizona product has been dealing with this shoulder injury for a while now. He missed time in training camp and then re-injured it earlier this season which caused him to miss three straight games.
Even when Morgan was on the field, he was struggling. According to PFF, he had a 59.2 overall grade, 61.5 pass-blocking grade, and 56.2 run-blocking grade. In addition, he gave up seven total pressures and three hits.
The 23-year-old hasn't had an ideal start to the season and could be sidelined for yet another game. Thankfully, the Packers have depth along the interior, and Sean Rhyan is set to start again at right guard.
Hopefully, Morgan can find a way to get healthy and get back on the field. The Packers liked his potential coming out of college and made him a first-round pick for a reason.
