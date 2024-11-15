Former Packer on Bears Roster Celebrating Coaching Turmoil in Chicago
The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears link up in an NFC North showdown in Week 11 at Soldier Field.
The Packers are 6-3 on the year, while the Bears own a 4-5 record. Chicago dropped three games in a row and made changes to their coaching staff this week. They fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after consecutive lackluster performances.
Thomas Brown has been promoted and will be calling plays for the Bears. Marcedes Lewis signed with the Bears on a one-year deal in June and gave them a veteran presence there. Now, after the move along the coaching staff, Lewis talked about the positive effect of it.
Lewis was discussing the energy shift in Chicago with Brown at the helm and expressed some positive changes.
He said, "That's just ball, man. Regardless of whether it is on Sunday during games or at practice or even just around the building, you want that spark, right? It's good to feel good when you work. He's a guy who brings it every day and he's one of those dudes where if you're not having your best day, just running into him it can change that. The energy is infectious. And yeah, it's just ... It's good man. It is."
Lewis' statements certainly paint a bad picture of how things were run with Waldron and he's thrilled with the change.
The 40-year-old spent five seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2018-2022 and knows how good offenses are run.
That wasn't happening in the Windy City and he's happy to see a change. Packer fans will keep a close eye on how things are going in Chicago and will get a first-hand look, as Sunday's contest will be Brown's first game calling the shots.
