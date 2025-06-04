Disappointing Packer May Be Lining up in New Spot for 2025

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of OTAs as they get some work in before mandatory minicamp and training camp get underway.

The Packers have a talented roster, but they know it isn't enough. They need certain players to elevate their game to another level, and one of those guys is defensive end Lukas Van Ness.

Following Tuesday's practice, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Van Ness and hinted the team is thinking about moving him to the interior for certain situations.

LaFleur said, "Yeah, I think situationally you can do that. I think in known passing situations there's some thought around that. A lot of it's gonna be dependent on everybody else, as well. Lukas has shown a lot of growth and I'm excited to see him once we get pads on, and really all those guys how they compete."

Lukas Van Ness May Be Playing Inside During 2025 Season

Van Ness was selected 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He was brought in due to his unique size, speed, and strength. Despite all the traits, he hasn't been able to maximize them.

In 34 career games, he has recorded 65 total tackles, 14 TFLs, 16 QB hits, and seven sacks. Van Ness hasn't recorded more than four sacks in a season and the Packers are expecting more.

They are looking at different ways to put him in positions to succeed, and it appears to be in the thought process for Green Bay. Last season, he took just 20 snaps at DT according to PFF. Considering he's 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, he has the build to withstand the physicality on the inside if the Packers wanted to put him there.

His combination of size and speed makes this idea intriguing and could be a place Packer fans see Van Ness line up in 2025.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: