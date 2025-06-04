Packers Could Get Bargain with FA Signing to Begin June

It’s been nearly a month since the Carolina Panthers released Jadeveon Clowney, and the former No. 1 pick is still sitting on the free agent shelf. If the Green Bay Packers want to boost their pass rush without breaking the bank, now’s the time to make a move.

Clowney was released on May 8 in a cap-saving decision by Carolina—less than a year after signing him to a two-year deal. The Panthers turned the page quickly, using two Day 2 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to restock the edge position.

Initially, analysts expected a mini feeding frenzy for Clowney’s services. Instead, it’s been all quiet on the Clowney front. Maybe the market isn’t as hot as it looked. Maybe teams are hesitant to commit big money to a veteran on the wrong side of 30. Either way, the Packers could be in prime position to land a proven contributor at a discount.

No, Clowney never quite became the world-destroyer he was projected to be coming out of college. But he’s still an athletic freak at 6-foot-5 and 266 pounds with more than enough left in the tank.

He’s logged at least 22 pressures in three of the last four seasons and has recorded 9 or more sacks in two of those years. When he’s not getting home, he’s disrupting passing lanes—batting down at least three balls per season for the past three years.

Clowney may not be a superstar anymore, but he’s far from washed. And with his price tag likely shrinking by the day, Green Bay could land a veteran playmaker without splurging.

And they need one.

The Packers’ pass rush left plenty to be desired in 2024—especially off the edge. Rashan Gary, fresh off a $96 million extension, failed to live up to the payday. He’ll still be starting, but there’s room—and need—for someone else to take pressure off him.

That’s where Clowney fits in.

Ideally, Clowney would start opposite Gary, giving Green Bay a veteran presence with big-game experience. That would also allow Lukas Van Ness, still trying to find his footing, to rotate in as a developmental piece rather than being forced into the spotlight.

There’s also a competitive angle. The Packers may not be penciled in as Super Bowl favorites, but they’re far from bottom-feeders. General manager Brian Gutekunst recently emphasized the need for urgency in the organization—and signing a savvy veteran like Clowney would send a clear signal that the front office is all-in on taking the next step.

Clowney, meanwhile, hasn’t sniffed a Super Bowl. He’s only made the postseason once in the past four years. Green Bay isn’t a guaranteed path to a ring, but it’s a far better shot than most teams sitting in June.

This roster is loaded with upside—the youngest team to make the playoffs in NFL history, and they’ve done it two years in a row. With the right mix of veteran help, they could be knocking on the door of something bigger.

If Clowney wants meaningful reps and a real shot at a playoff run, the Packers check both boxes. And if Green Bay wants to turn potential into production, signing Clowney now could be the kind of low-risk, high-reward move that pushes them closer to contender status.

