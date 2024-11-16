Disappointing Packer Lands on Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 11
The Green Bay Packers have an NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 as they come out of their bye. On Nov. 3, the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions 24-14.
They are looking to get back into the win column as they travel to play a division rival on Sunday. The Packers should be refreshed and energized as they had extra rest and time to prepare. Despite that, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan has been placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Packers News: Jordan Morgan Gets Placed on IR
Morgan has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the entire season. It began in training camp and carried into the season. Earlier this campaign, Morgan missed three games due to his shoulder.
He re-aggravated the injury, which led to him missing practice on Friday. Now, the Arizona product will miss the next four games at a minimum. Those contests will be against the Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions. He'll be eligible to return in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Although this is the best approach for his long-term health, in the short term, he's missing valuable reps. The 25-year-old has struggled on the field in 2024. He has a 59.2 overall grade per PFF while giving up seven pressures and three sacks in 186 offensive snaps played.
Morgan came into the league as a tackle but logged snaps at both left and right guard. Thankfully, the Packers have depth along the trenches and can withstand the loss of the 2024 first-round pick.
He's missed training camp, preseason, and now seven regular season games at a minimum. That isn't ideal for a rookie.
