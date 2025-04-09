Disappointing Packer Attempts to Sway Green Bay With Latest Comments

The Green Bay Packers had one of the youngest teams in the NFL last season and things didn't end up the way they wanted.

The Packers got eliminated in the wild-card round and need their young players to take a jump in order to become one of the best teams in the league next season. One player who is near the top of the list is defensive end Lukas Van Ness.

Van Ness was present at the 19th Tailgate Tour on Tuesday and he was asked about his uber-important third season after two underwhelming seasons thus far.

He said, "This is my job. I love what I do, I love playing football. My goal every single day is to come to work and put that effort in, and then, ultimately, put the best product on the field on Sundays.”

Van Ness also added he's excited about the upcoming campaign after meeting with new D-line coach DeMarcus Covington, which seems to be the third-year pro signaling he thinks their partnership will lead to an impact in Green Bay.

Lukas Van Ness Discusses an Important Third Year That’s on the Way

Van Ness has been working out in California throughout the offseason and he believes that it was a positive experience and environment for him.

He stated, "It’s been a good past couple months, just refocusing, getting my body healthy and ready to go for this upcoming season. I’ve been out in California, so a little bit of a change here from the Midwest. It was great. I feel in the best shape of my life and really healthy, and I’m ready to go."

While this is what fans and members of the organization want to hear, these words are empty calories. The Iowa product has produced at the level Green Bay expected for a first-round pick.

In 34 career games, he has compiled 65 total tackles, 14 TFLs, and seven sacks. The Packers pass rush needs more juice and Van Ness could be someone who ignites that. Fans will be intrigued to see if Van Ness has improved enough to bolster the defensive front.

