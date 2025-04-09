5 Packers Whose Bold Trades Could Reshape the Roster

The Green Bay Packers are itching to get back into serious Super Bowl contention—and general manager Brian Gutekunst looks ready to pull every lever he can to make it happen.

They’ve put together back-to-back playoff seasons under Jordan Love, defying expectations with the two youngest rosters to ever make the postseason. But after a Divisional Round exit in 2023 and a Wild Card stumble in 2024, the shine is wearing off.

If Green Bay wants to put the “Title” back in Title Town, it may take more than development and patience. It might require a few bold swings—trades that shake up the locker room and reshape the future.

Here are five Packers whose trades could do exactly that.

Jaire Alexander, Cornerback

Let’s start with the low-hanging fruit.

Jaire Alexander has been sitting on the trade block since the offseason opened, and while the Packers have been working the phones, nothing has materialized.

Why? Because teams around the league know the clock is ticking. If Green Bay doesn’t find a suitor, there’s a growing belief they’ll simply cut bait and release him.

From a cap standpoint, a pre-June 1 trade or release would save the Packers $7.6 million this year and clear Alexander’s entire $27 million cap hit for 2026. That’s a huge financial reset.

Still, the longer he sticks around, the more likely a return becomes. He’s been spotted training with safety Xavier McKinney this offseason, fueling speculation that a compromise could be reached—a peace treaty of sorts that keeps him in Green Bay at a more manageable number.

But if not, moving on would send a loud message that no one is untouchable.

The rest of the names on this list aren’t as obvious. So, without further ado, let’s get into the bold moves that could shake up the Packers’ roster—and maybe even open the door for a deep playoff run.