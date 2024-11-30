Desperate Lions Sign Washed Up Defender After Nearly Losing to Bears
The Green Bay Packers had a short week but came out victorious on Thanksgiving Day. They beat the Miami Dolphins 30-17 to win their third straight game and improve 9-3 on the year.
They weren't the only team in the NFC North to come out on top in Week 13. The Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 23-20 and are 11-1 on the campaign.
These two teams will match up on Monday Night Football in Week 14 but prior to the contest, the Lions made an addition to their defense, bringing in a 30-year-old linebacker.
NFL News: Kwon Alexander Joins the Detroit Lions
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions signed linebacker Kwon Alexander from the Broncos practice squad on Friday.
The Lions have been slammed with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (fibula/tibia) and linebacker Malcolm Rodiguez (ACL) are both out for the year. Linebacker Alex Anzalone also broke his forearm and is going to miss six to eight weeks.
Detroit desperately needed help at the second level and decided to sign Alexander. He brings a veteran defender into the fold, with 90 career starts under his belt. Although he has the experience, his best days are behind him.
The LSU product has only started in four games over the last two seasons. The Lions are now banking on him stepping into a pivotal role in their defense.
His first contest with the Lions will likely come against the Packers. Green Bay's offense has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games and will attempt to make it three times in a row against a divisional foe.
More Packers news and rumors: