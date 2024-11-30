5 Packers Making it Easy for Green Bay to Say Goodbye in 2025
The Green Bay Packers look primed to make another run over the second half of the season. They've won three straight games to improve to 9-3 on the season and seem to be clicking on both sides of the ball following an impressive win over the Miami Dolphins.
However, even though the team is clicking as a whole, there are several individual performers who have left a lot to be desired this season. Here are five Packers making it easy for Green Bay to say goodbye in 2025 and beyond.
Andre Dillard
The Packers' signing of Andre Dillard was a low-risk, medium-reward insurance policy heading into the season. With uncertainty surrounding the development of young offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom, Green Bay sought a veteran option as a safety net in case of injury or poor performance.
Luckily for the Packers, that safety net hasn’t been needed. Walker and Tom have exceeded expectations, with the latter ranking an impressive 6th among 75 qualified offensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus. Walker, while not quite at Tom’s level, has been steady, coming in at 47th. Both players have remained healthy, giving Green Bay a solid, consistent duo on the edges.
This consistency has left Dillard as little more than a spectator. Through 11 games, he’s logged just four offensive snaps, a testament to both the durability of the starters and Dillard’s place on the depth chart. For a player who was likely hoping to resurrect his career and compete for a starting role, this season hasn’t offered much of an opportunity.
As Dillard approaches free agency, re-signing with Green Bay feels unlikely. The Packers appear set at offensive tackle heading into 2025, and Dillard is likely searching for a team where he can compete for meaningful playing time. While he hasn’t been a problem for the Packers, his quiet one-year tenure makes him an easy player to let walk in the offseason.