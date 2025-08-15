Departed Packers Exec Isn't Going Far for Next Job

The Green Bay Packers closed the book on a significant chapter in franchise history when Mark Murphy retired as team president last month. Murphy has served as the Packers’ president and CEO since 2007 and oversaw the transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love over the past 18 years.

With a Super Bowl title under his belt, Murphy could have just decided to hang it up and enjoy retirement. But he wasn’t out of work for long and will have to travel just 10 miles to clock in for his new gig.

(1/2) Former Green Bay @Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy is stepping into a new chapter with UW-Green Bay—as our inaugural Executive in Residence.

Mark has long been a champion of the University... pic.twitter.com/zrvA4cfnXV — UW-Green Bay (@uwgb) August 13, 2025

Former Packers President Mark Murphy Named UW-Green Bay’s Executive in Residence

Murphy announced on Thursday that he is becoming the inaugural Executive in Residence at UW-Green Bay. According to the school, Murphy’s main job will be “elevating the profile and strength of Phoenix Athletics’ D1 programs” while working on capital improvements, sports sponsorships, and long-term sustainable excellence modeling for Phoenix athletics.”

“I’m honored to be named UWGB’s Executive in Residence,” Murphy said in a press release from the school. “I have tremendous respect for both Chancellor Alexander and Josh [Moon], and look forward to helping them keep UWGB’s athletics program competitive in the rapidly changing Division I landscape. I’m also excited to go back to my roots in college athletics at a school that means so much to the local community.”

The job will come with his own office on the UW-Green Bay campus, but it won’t be his first foray into the world of collegiate athletics, spending 12 years as the athletic director at his alma mater, Colgate. He also served as the athletic director at Northwestern from 2003 and 2007 before taking the Packers job.

Outside of the on-field success, which included a Super Bowl victory in 2010, Murphy helped develop the Titletown area around Lambeau Field, kept the stadium in shape through renovations, hired head coach Matt LaFleur, and helped bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay.

Murphy was succeeded by Ed Policy at the annual shareholders' meeting on July 25, but perhaps his new office will have a view of Lambeau Field so he can keep an eye on what goes down at his old job.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: