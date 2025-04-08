Defender Packers Cut During 2024 Re-Signs With Bears

The Green Bay Packers have been looking for ways to get their team over the hump this offseason. One of the easiest ways is to upgrade their pass rush. Green Bay ranked 16th with a 22.1% pressure rate last season and their season total of 45 sacks is misleading considering the defense’s tendency to disappear during games.

With a unit like that, it’s not surprising that the Packers have had a couple of swings and misses. One player that was cut from Green Bay last season found a new home with the Chicago Bears and his audition went well enough that he decided to re-up with the Packers biggest rival for another season.

Bears Re-Sign Former Packers DL Jonathan Ford

The Bears announced on Monday that they are re-signing former Packers defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. A former seventh-round pick of the Packers in the 2022 draft, Ford injured his calf while playing for the Packers last preseason and spent the first two months on injured reserve before joining the active roster for two days last October.

Ford was released and re-signed to the Packers' practice squad before joining Chicago’s active roster on Dec. 11.

We have signed Restricted Free Agent Chris Williams and Exclusive Rights Free Agents Jonathan Ford, Daniel Hardy, Bill Murray and Ameer Speed — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 7, 2025

Ford played four games for the Bears, logging nine total tackles and a tackle for loss but it was enough for the Bears to re-sign him as an exclusive rights free agent. Chicago also signed restricted free agent defensive tackle Chris Williams and ERFAs Daniel Hardy (DL), Bill Murray (OL) and Ameer Speed (DB).

While Ford is off to Chicago, the Packers are looking for an upgrade in the trenches ahead of this year’s draft. Rashan Gary has become a top pass-rusher during his time in Green Bay, but the Packers are hoping 2022 fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare has an extra gear after recording a career-high 4.5 sacks last season.

Green Bay also could use help on the interior of the defensive line which is currently manned by Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt.

It leads the defensive line to becoming one of the most likely positions where the Packers will use the 23rd overall pick in the draft and hope to bolster their inconsistent pass rush in 2025.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: