David Bakhtiari Teases NFL Return With Latest Workout Video
The Green Bay Packers parted ways with some long-time veterans this offseason. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was one of those guys, as he was released in March by the team.
He was dealing with knee injuries that sidelined him severely the past couple of years. Since 2021, Bakhtiari has played in just 13 games but is still looking to get back into the league. He appears to be healthy, and the latest workout video hints at a potential comeback.
NFL News: David Bakhtiari Posts Workout Video
On his personal Instagram account, Bakhtiari posted a video of him doing multiple different workouts and he looks to be in shape.
This could just be an indicator to teams around the league that he's still in the gym and could be a late-season addition.
Before suffering multiple injuries, the 33-year-old was a five-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. Although those days are behind him, he may still be able to step in and be a stopgap for a team that needs help along the offensive line.
The last time Bakhtiari played was in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. That was a long time from now but he could still add some force along the trenches for a potential playoff contender. Whether or not anything materializes remains to be seen, but he has expressed looking to get back into the league. The right situation has to present itself, and Bakhtiari could pounce.
Until then, he's just working out and staying in shape.
