Anders Carlson to Make Unexpected Debut With New Team in Week 11
The Green Bay Packers had a lot of questions surrounding their kicker position throughout the offseason and leading into the season.
In the summer, they had Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph battling it out for the starting kicker gig but eventually released both guys. Instead, they brought in Brayden Narveson, who only lasted six games as they also punted him.
Now they have Brandon McManus at the helm and have some stability at kicker. While that has been happening in Green Bay, Carlson has bounced around the league and landed a starting job in Week 11.
NFL News: Anders Carlson Will Kick for the New York Jets on Sunday
Carlson will kick for the New York Jets in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts. He was signed to their practice squad on Nov. 8 but wasn't elevated to the active roster last week. That was due to Spencer Shrader being on the 53-man roster but he joined the Kansas City Chiefs this past week.
With a void in the position, Carlson is expected to step in. The 26-year-old suited up in two games for the San Francisco 49ers this season, going 5-of-5 on field goal attempts and 3-of-4 on extra point attempts. He was let go on Nov. 5 when Jake Moody returned from injury.
The Auburn product will have a chance to stay in New York long term as they've had kicking woes all season long. Carlson will be their fourth starting kicker of the season.
Greg Zuerlein is on IR with a knee injury but struggled immensely prior to that. He was 9-of-15 on field goal attempts, including 1-of-4 from 40-49 yards away.
With a couple of solid performances, Carlson could carve out a role for himself.
