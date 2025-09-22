Darnell Savage Now Joining Team Packers Already Beat This Year

The Green Bay Packers are looking to regroup after falling 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. As getting back on track is the main focus in Titletown, though, former Packers safety Darnell Savage has finally found his new home for the 2025 NFL season.

According to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, Savage is signing with the Washington Commanders, per his agent Seth A. Katz. The Commanders are a familiar foe to Green Bay fans, with the Packers having beaten them 27-18 in Week 2.

Ex-Packers S Darnell Savage Signs with Commanders Ahead of Week 4

Savage spent five seasons with the Packers after being drafted 21st overall in 2019. The former Maryland Terrapin suited up in 72 games (69 starts), securing 302 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 32 pass breakups, and nine interceptions.

In 2024, Savage left the Packers to sign a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things just didn't work out for him there, as the Jags released him on Sept. 16. Savage's $2.25 million salary was fully guaranteed this season, and Jacksonville also paid him a $4 million option bonus in March. To move on from him, Jacksonville ate $4.05 million in dead money.

It was a shocking development for Savage, who was second on the Jaguars in total snaps (764) last campaign. He now gets another chance to carve out a large role for himself with Washington, which could be the best fit for him. The Commanders lost starting safety Will Harris in the Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as the talented defensive back suffered a fractured fibula and is out for the foreseeable future, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Harris' injury opened up a spot in the rotation for Savage, who could end up being a starter going forward. Savage has a lot of versatility that he can bring to their secondary, having tallied 2,646 snaps at free safety, 1,173 snaps in the box, and 1,033 snaps as a slot corner.

Savage was a solid player with the Packers, but things fell off the rails in Jacksonville. He looks to land back on his feet with the Commanders as his post-Green Bay tenure takes another turn.

