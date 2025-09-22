Devonte Wyatt Injury News Rubs Salt in Packers' Week 3 Wounds

Just when it seemed the Green Bay Packers' 13-10 defeat in Cleveland couldn't get any worse, fans were handed frustrating injury news. Packer Wire's Zach Kruse reported that John Kuhn noted that Devonte Wyatt suffered a knee injury in the loss. This means that Wyatt, Javon Bullard, Aaron Banks, and Zach Tom were all hurt on Sunday. That is four incredibly important pieces who now are in question as the Packers get ready for what is sure to be an emotionally charged game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Micah Parsons returning to face Dallas is going to make sure that all eyes remain on the Packers, who will be under pressure to perform after a shocking Week 3 defeat. Losing not only two key offensive line pieces, but possibly the size Wyatt provides on the inside, is incredibly disheartening. So much of what the defensive lineman does isn't going to show up on the stat sheet. The Georgia product has been a consistent force on the inside, forcing runs to help and helping break the pocket.

Packers Continue to Get Frustrating Injury News with Devonte Wyatt Dealing with a Knee Injury

Wyatt's impact is evidenced by his 76.2 PFF grade that ranks him inside the top twenty at his position. This, while playing 100 snaps in what has been an incredibly dominating defense. Even in the loss to Cleveland, the defense did the bulk of the heavy lifting, limiting the Browns to 13 points and consistently making life difficult for Joe Flacco. It was only at the end of the game that the tired unit bent to the pressure of the moment.

Heading to face a far more talented Cowboys' offense, there should be a healthy level of anxiety if Wyatt is forced to miss any time. The Packers are now only half a game up on the Detroit Lions, and a tie could be forced on Monday Night Football. Every game is vital in a tight NFC North race. Giving up your best inside defender is a huge red flag for the Packer defense.

Even with Parsons off the edge and incredible talent in the secondary, if there is one position the Packers are thin, it is in the middle of the defensive line. This injury opens the door to the right team exposing this lack of depth, making it vital that Wyatt is able to return quickly and give Packer fans a bit of good news in what is otherwise going to be a frustrating week after a loss that simply never should've happened.

