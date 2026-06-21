Concerning stats points to obvious area of improvement for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have continually signaled their level of belief in Jordan Love at every possible turn. Still, this isn't to pretend that the quarterback is without his faults, with a clear need to improve in one area, especially. Love has a tendency to panic a bit when under pressure and isn't his typically accurate self when dealing with being under fire. This isn't a unique problem and is an area that the young quarterback still has a chance to improve in.

It is a struggle that was recently pointed out, with Love ranking as the highest drop rate when passing under pressure. A piece of this is on the shoulders of Love, while another piece of the responsibility lies at the feet of receivers who failed to capitalize on opportunities. While it is a shared responsibility, there is no denying that Love isn't at its best when under pressure.

Worst drop rates suffered by QBs when passing under pressure in 2025:



Jordan Love 16.7%

Kirk Cousins 13.3%

Joe Flacco 13.3%

Bo Nix 11.7%

Tyler Shough 11.4%

Dillon Gabriel 11.1%

Shedeur Sanders 11.1%

Tyrod Taylor 10.7%

Patrick Mahomes 10.1%

Trevor Lawrence 9.7% — Mark Oldacres (@MarkOldacres) June 17, 2026

Topping a list where you are followed by Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco is clearly far from ideal for the Green Bay quarterback. What stands out about the top three is the fact that each of the following two quarterbacks has zero mobility and was limited at the receiver position. Neither of these is a problem that Love is facing, pointing to a need for improvement.

It should also be noted that Patrick Mahomes makes this list coming off the worst season of his career. Mahomes being included along with Trevor Lawrence and Bo Nix makes it a little less damaging and simply a note of needed improvement.

Packers Need Jordan Love to Provide More Consistency When Under Pressure

Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders fill out the top seven, all players with limited talent and youth working against them. Love being among this group is a clear outlier and points to the need to be better under fire. Green Bay has improved its offensive line, but has remaining questions and understands pressure is inevitable.

For the Packers to make a deep January run, there is going to have to be an ability to thrive when put under pressure. Facing the league's best pass-rushing units is part of January football, and Love being among the league's most unproductive options when under pressure can't be tolerated.

With that said, it is important to note that this is a team stat and not always indicative of great quarterback struggles. Packers fans understand that it is indicative of a receiver group that lets their quarterback down at times, as well as a signal caller who struggles when under pressure.

It is a clear progression point to watch early in the 2026 season, with the hope that Love can improve and take away what is a clear source of offensive weakness.