Packers overlooked WR might become their next big weapon

For years, the narrative around the Green Bay Packers' wide receivers was the same. They had way too many Robins and no Batman, and the lack of a clear-cut guy would come back to haunt them at one point.

That may not be the case in 2026. They moved on from Dontayvion Wicks and let Romeo Doubs walk away in free agency. Then, they shut down all doubts about the pecking order by giving Christian Watson a big-time contract extension.

However, they went from being stacked at the position to looking quite thin. As such, the door is wide open for unsung heroes and overlooked guys to climb their way up the ladder. And, judging by Matt LaFleur's latest comments, it looks like that's the case with Isaiah Neyor.

Isaiah Neyor might break out for the Packers in 2026

"I'd say it's night and day for him. He's really shown a lot of flashes of excellence," LaFleur told the media. "Another big, long guy that can run. You can never have enough of those guys, especially at that position, so I'm excited about what's to come for training camp for him."

Neyor entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He spent the first couple of months with the San Francisco 49ers before making his way to the Packers' practice squad for the remainder of the season. He didn't record a single stat, though he played some snaps in the playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

As such, he's pretty much an unknown and a bit of a wild card. He was a bit of a big-play specialist in college, averaging 31.0 yards per catch on 8 receptions in Wyoming in 2020 before leading the conference with 20.0 yards per catch and 12 scores the following season. He barely played at Texas before his final season at Nebraska, and his 13.4 yards per catch were also more than decent.

That should be crucial to make the most of his opportunities -- which might be scarce -- at Lambeau. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden should be the starters, with star tight end Tucker Kraft also in for a big role.

That might leave him as a key rotational piece alongside Savion Williams, and he also has to beat special teams ace Skyy Moore for touches. It's certainly not an easy challenge for him, but it looks like he's already off to a great start.

The Packers won't have much margin for error in 2026, so they'll likely roll with their proven guys early and often. But after losing two key contributors to the passing game, the writing is on the wall, and Neyor has a clear path to at least make the roster.