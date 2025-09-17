Commanders Sign Ex-Packers Stud on Heels of Week 2 Beatdown

The Green Bay Packers looked dominant for the second straight week as they defeated the Washington Commanders 27-18 in Week 2. The beatdown looked a lot like their win in Week 1, where they suffocated the Detroit Lions 27-13, and made both teams take a good look in the mirror to identify their flaws.

The Lions responded by pummeling the Bears in Week 2, making the Commanders' response ahead of Week 3 intriguing. While Washington will have a “get right” spot against the Las Vegas Raiders, they also decided to turn to former Packer Preston Smith, who reportedly signed with the team on Wednesday morning.

Ex-Packer Preston Smith Signs with Commanders to Bolster Pass Rush

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith has agreed to sign with the Commanders, who are the team he began his career with as a second-round pick in the 2015 draft. While Washington faithful may remember the first years of his career, Packers fans are familiar with what he can do.

Smith broke out upon his arrival in Green Bay, logging a career-high 12 sacks in 2019. He didn’t stop getting to the quarterback after his debut season either, recording 44 sacks over 5.5 seasons with the team. Things came to an end when Smith deemed he wasn’t a fit in Jeff Hafley’s defense, however, and he requested a trade that ultimately sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers last November.

Smith managed two sacks in eight games with Pittsburgh but spent the entire summer waiting for an opportunity. In a roundabout way, that came when the Packers obliterated the Commanders last Thursday night.

The Commanders have been able to generate pressure as their 20.3% pressure rate ranks 14th in the league according to Pro Football Reference. Even Pro Football Focus thought the Washington pass rush was able to affect Jordan Love as he was pressured on 47.1% of his dropbacks on Thursday night.

The problem is that the Commanders are having trouble finishing plays. Washington is tied for 16th in the NFL with four sacks over the first two weeks and just two sacks in Thursday’s loss to Green Bay.

With the ability to play on the inside or on the edge, Smith is a solid fit. But also comes with a humorous element considering the Commanders’ last opponent. While Green Bay has its eyes set on a Super Bowl, Washington is making changes to put up a bigger challenge if the two teams meet again and may lean on the old fashioned “revenge game” narrative to make it happen.

