Coming Week May Finally Bring Answer on Packers' Rich Bisaccia Situation

The Green Bay Packers finally put an end to the Matt LaFleur drama this weekend, agreeing to a contract extension that will keep him as head coach past the 2026 season. Although LaFleur’s status is confirmed, other decisions must be made within the coaching staff, including whether or not to keep special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia’s job status has been under the radar due to the LaFleur drama, but still front and center among fans who witnessed his unit’s shortcomings become a constant theme during the 2025 season. Although Bisaccia is still employed, this week could be when they decide whether he’ll return for a fourth season with the Packers.

Rich Bisaccia Should Learn His Fate After Matt LaFleur’s Extension

The seat has been warm for Bisaccia throughout the season, and many have wondered whether it would be the breaking point in his time in Green Bay. The Packers finished 18th in Pro Football Focus’s special teams this season, but it was the number of catastrophic plays that had fans wanting a change.

The biggest of those plays came in the Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears when Brandon McManus missed a pair of field goals and an extra point. The Packers also had a lack of explosive plays in the return game and also allowed a blocked field goal in a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns and a blocked extra point in a Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys that ultimately cost them the NFC North title.

The miscues accumulated during Bisaccia’s tenure in Green Bay, and many wondered why he was still employed while other teams had made changes to their coaching staff. But the most likely reason was that the Packers were waiting to get LaFleur’s contract extension done, as suggested by former Packers fullback John Kuhn earlier this week.

“Everybody in that building believes in Rich Bisaccia,” Kuhn said on the Wisconsin Sports Radio Network’s 'Nine2Noon' podcast. “But how are we going to address the special teams? …Are we really going to blame Rich Bisaccia again? Do we have a plan there? These are the conversations that are being had right now, throughout this process, before (LaFleur’s) gets done.”

It can be assumed that those conversations will happen when the ink is dry on LaFleur’s contract, and Bisaccia may learn his fate soon. Even if he stays, several assistants could be in the same boat, and it could be a busy week to see what type of changes could be coming after a disappointing end to the 2025 season.

