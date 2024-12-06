There's Clear Video Proof of Referee Bias in Packers' Loss to Lions
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers came close to pulling off the upset against the Lions on Thursday night. As they have continued to struggle to stop Detroit on the fourth down all night, the Packers defense let Dan Campbell get away with a huge gamble at the end, losing the game on a late field goal.
There were plenty of positives to take away from the game for the Packers. They certainly played well enough to beat the best team in the NFL, which should offer some optimism heading into the postseason. In fact, if officiating was a little less biased, the Packers could have come away with the win.
Packers fans, players, and the coaching staff alike were all incensed about some of the questionable calls. The most infuriating of them all was the offensive pass interference call made against Green Bay late in the fourth quarter.
Christian Watson was running his usual route when he bumped into the Lions defender, knocking him to the ground. The referees threw the flag for an OPI, calling off Josh Jacobs' touchdown. The Packers had to settle for a field goal afterward.
The exact same call was not made against the Lions in the same game as many social media users pointed out.
Another obvious missed call was a blatant roughing the passer call on former Packer Za'Darius Smith. On a third down in the first half, Smith clearly clubs Love in the head after he releases the ball. Somehow, the referees didn't think it merited a flag, ending Green Bay's drive right there and then.
The broadcast alluded to the missed calls throughout the game, but that doesn't mean much for Packers fans who feel slighted against their division rivals. The Lions are a great football team and they certainly don't need officiating help to win games.
Dan Campbell and the Lions have been denying the allegations that they are a dirty team, but they certainly didn't help themselves on that front on Thursday night.