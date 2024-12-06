4 Things Learned From Packers' Narrow Loss at Detroit
The Green Bay Packers came achingly close to handing the Detroit Lions their first loss in three months, but as the old saying goes, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
In a game that swung from a first-half grind to a second-half shootout, the Packers clawed back from a 17-7 halftime deficit. They opened the third quarter with a touchdown to narrow the gap, and when Keisean Nixon intercepted Jared Goff on the next possession, Green Bay capitalized with another score to take a 21-17 lead.
From there, it was a heavyweight fight, with both teams trading haymakers. In the end, the Lions delivered the final blow—a walk-off field goal as time expired to seal a 34-31 victory and drop the Packers to 9-4.
It was a game that managed to inspire and frustrate in equal measure for Green Bay. Here are four things we learned from the narrow defeat.
Packers Run Defense
Out of nowhere, the Packers' run defense has awakened like a long-dormant volcano erupting at just the right time.
Through their first ten games, this unit was less of a defense and more of a welcoming mat, allowing a troubling 4.3 yards per carry. Seven of those games saw opponents breach the 100-yard rushing mark with almost no resistance.
But something has shifted. Thursday night’s battle against the Lions marked the third straight week Green Bay’s run defense has shut the door on opposing ground attacks. Against Detroit’s formidable one-two punch of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, the Packers allowed a mere 3.33 yards per carry, dictating the physical tone at the line of scrimmage.
This resurgence begins up front. Kenny Clark is back to looking like a one-man wrecking crew in the middle, shedding blockers and disrupting plays before they even begin. Devonte Wyatt and Colby Wooden have stepped into larger roles with surprising effectiveness, and the edge defenders—Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and co.—are finally holding their ground and forcing runners inside, where help is waiting.